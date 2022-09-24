Over half of Malta’s 15-to-17-year-olds have some experience of eating disorders, either personally or through a close friend or relative, according to a new study which stresses the need for more screening and education.

The majority of participants in the survey, aged between 15 and 50, had no exposure to eating disorders, either directly or through someone they knew, while 14 per cent said they did.

Among the 15-to-17-year olds however, 57 per cent did have direct or indirect experience of eating disorders.

Titled Examining Public Perceptions and Experiences of Eating Disorders, the study, carried out in June 2022, was commissioned by Dar Kenn Għal Saħħtek, a residential day care and out-patient facility that supports people with eating disorders and weight behavioral problems.

It examined knowledge of eating disorders among people aged between 15 and 50 to assess the need for information and services and to discover the prevalence of eating disorders.

The research team was made up of Andrew Azzopardi and Annabel Cuff from the Faculty for Social Well-being and Anton Grech and Darleen Zerafa from Dar Kenn Għal Saħħtek.

Data was collected by statistician Vincent Marmarà via a telephone questionnaire that yielded 480 valid responses and was representative of the population.

Eating disorders are underdiagnosed and knowledge about these disorders tends to be generally sparse and inconsistent. Research shows that the sooner a person is diagnosed and receives treatment, the better their chances of recovery. Family, friends or loved ones can be substantial contributors to recognition and treatment.

As in previous years, the study stressed the need to improve awareness. The study showed a general awareness of “eating disorders” – 87.3% had heard of them – but most had a lack of knowledge about specific types as well as general signs and symptoms.

Only 30% of participants demonstrated a good knowledge of signs and symptoms. It was found that 55.2% and 50.4%, could correctly identify the characteristics of Bulimia and Binge Eating Disorder respectively, however, identification of Anorexia Nervosa was lower – 34.8%.

Recognition of Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder was lowest as only 28.3% were able to correctly identify this disorder.

One in five may have an eating disorder

As part of the study, participants were asked the five questions of the SCOFF questionnaire, a tool used as part of the diagnosis for eating disorders. The questions are:

Do you make yourself sick because you feel uncomfortably full?

Do you worry you have lost control over how much you eat?

Have you recently lost more than one stone in a three-month period?

Do you believe yourself to be fat when others say you are too thin?

Would you say that food dominates your life?

Three affirmative responses are indicative of an eating disorder. However, unless accompanied by a clinical interview to determine exact numbers, these figures should be considered as indicative but not affirmative.

In this study, 22.7% had scores of three or more affirmative replies, implying the presence of an eating disorder.

The study ended with policy recommendations that included engaging with schools and communities to provide education-based information training courses, creating targeted information courses such as for males or parents of teenagers, creating social media campaigns and setting up community services and outreach, and increasing screening.

What are eating disorders?

Eating disorders are abnormal habits that can threaten health or even life.

They cause disruptions to normal perceptions and attitudes to food whereby, depending on the disorder, the sufferer exerts intense control over food intake. People afflicted with eating disorders suffer a number of adverse medical and psychological problems.

These disorders put the body under great strain and the medical impact of an eating disorder touches every organ system inside the body. The most commonly recognised and prevalent of these disorders are:

Anorexia: characterised by an extreme fear of gaining weight, an abnormally low body weight and a distorted perception of weight. Persons suffering from anorexia have a strong wish to control their weight and shape and use extreme efforts, including starvation, to achieve this objective.

Bulimia: characterised by frequent and uncontrollable episodes of overeating or binges, habitually consisting of the consumption of thousands of calories in a single sitting, accompanied by extreme efforts to avoid gaining weight, such as purging.

Binge Eating Disorder: compulsive eating without purging behaviours. It is characterised by recurring episodes of excessive food consumption over a short period of time, often to the point of discomfort.

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder: a type of extreme picky eating or food phobia that is characterised by a restriction or avoidance of certain foods that sufferers find themselves unable to eat – to the extent that sufferers cannot meet their nutritional needs through food intake alone.

See the signs *

Behaviours and attitudes that indicate that weight loss, dieting and control of food are becoming primary concerns

Preoccupation with weight, food, calories, carbohydrates, fat grams and dieting

Refusal to eat certain foods, progressing to restrictions against whole categories of food (e.g. no carbohydrates, etc.)

Appears uncomfortable eating around others

Withdrawal from usual friends and activities

Frequent checking in the mirror for perceived flaws in appearance

Extreme mood swings

Noticeable fluctuations in weight, both up and down

Menstrual irregularities

Difficulties concentrating

Dizziness, especially upon standing

Feeling cold all the time

Sleep problems

Dry skin and hair and brittle nails

Muscle weakness

*This is a generic list. Signs and symptoms may vary according to the specific disorder. Source: www.nationaleatingdisorders.org

Dar Kenn Għal Saħħtek can be reached by calling 2145 3690, by visiting their website www.dks.org.mt or finding them on Facebook.