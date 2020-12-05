Five churches around Malta have each received around €100,000, co-financed with European funds, for restoration works.

St Leonard’s Church in Kirkop, Immaculate Conception of Our Lady Parish Church in Bormla, the Chapel of St Theresa of Avila in Valletta, St Mary in Żejtun and St Catherine Parish Church in Żurrieq will all be restored under the scheme.

Parliamentary secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi highlighted the importance of Malta's ecclesiastical heritage, which he said the scheme would aim to preserve for future generations.