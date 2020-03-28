What is left of a tanker which broke in half while off Malta’s coast earlier this week remains afloat in the open sea.

The UK-registered vessel suffered extensive damage while in ballast in rough seas on Wednesday night, with the ship’s master sending out a Mayday call at 9.32pm that day.

Armed Forces of Malta personnel were dispatched to the site, where they found three crew members in the sea.

The tanker’s stern including its bridge broke off and sank, with the vessel’s empty tanks ensuring what was left of it remained buoyant.

Four days later, that half of the vessel remains afloat, a photo sent to Times of Malta has revealed.