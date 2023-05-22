Over half the average rainfall expected for May fell on Sunday, as the country experienced widespread downpours, the Met Office has confirmed.

Sunday saw 5.6 mm of rainfall throughout the day, representing over half the average monthly precipitation for May of 10.2 mm, the Met Office told Times of Malta.

A spokesperson however noted that rainfall levels for May "can vary significantly".

So far, this month has seen higher-than-usual rainfall, with 15.8 mm confirmed as of Monday afternoon.

The yearly average also looks set to be broken, with precipitation so far this year already approaching the annual average.

Since the beginning of September – the beginning of the precipitation year – the Met Office has recorded 535 mm of rain, close to the average yearly amount of 545mm.

Further rainfall is expected later this week.

“The Met Office is now forecasting isolated showers for Thursday. These are showers that are scattered and not widespread, meaning that they might not affect all localities across Malta,” it said.

Earlier this month, Virtu Ferries passengers travelling between Sicily and Malta were forced to alter their plans after bad weather caused the operator to postpone or cancel some trips.