Two tries from Half-Maltese winger Louis Rees-Zammit inspired Wales to their second successive win in the Six Nations as they defeated 14-man Scotland 25-24 in a thrilling encounter at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson was shown a straight red by English referee Matthew Carley in the second half.

It was the second consecutive match where the Welsh beat a team reduced to 14 players, having overcome Ireland last Sunday when Peter O’Mahony was sent off.

