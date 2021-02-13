Two tries from Half-Maltese winger Louis Rees-Zammit inspired Wales to their second successive win in the Six Nations as they defeated 14-man Scotland 25-24 in a thrilling encounter at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Scotland prop Zander Fagerson was shown a straight red by English referee Matthew Carley in the second half.
It was the second consecutive match where the Welsh beat a team reduced to 14 players, having overcome Ireland last Sunday when Peter O’Mahony was sent off.
