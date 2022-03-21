The organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics promised Monday that half of the tickets would be priced at 50 euros ($55) or less.

A total of 10 million tickets will be available for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics, organisers said as they set out their ticketing policy.

One millon tickets for the Olympics, covering all sports including athletics and swimming, will be priced at 24 euros in order to make the Games as “accessible” as possible.

The ticketing process will be launched in December this year. Applicants have to register for a ballot in the hope of being awarded a time session, first for tickets grouped into packs and then for individual tickets.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta