Half of students sitting for the end of primary benchmark exams scored 69 or higher in Maltese and 72 or higher in English, according to official results.

The median mark for Maths was 71.



The results, published by the education ministry on Monday, show that the median mark for English has improved slightly over 2018 but remains lower than in any of the five years before that.



Maltese and Maths results were equal to or lower than those registered last year, but higher than in 2017.



The ministry said a total of 3,273 Year 6 students sat for the exams at the end of May, coming from 62 state schools, 20 church schools and four independent schools.



In Maltese and English, candidates were assessed in speaking, listening comprehension, reading comprehension and writing. In both subjects, students fared worst at reading and writing.

End of Primary benchmark median marks

2016 2017 2018 2019 English 73 76 70 72 Maltese 73 67 69 69 Maths 78 69 75 71

Maths candidates were assessed on mental and written components.



The ministry said each benchmark script was blind marked by two markers.

Results - including the national medians for each component of the exam - were sent to schools in the first week of July and to candidates on July 5.

The benchmark exams, introduced in 2011, are set to be phased out within the next two years, to be replaced with what will be called 'informal college exams' or 'informal national exams'.

The government has said the reform will include the introduction of more informal assessment, the shift of weighting of assessment, increased use of digital technology and the introduction of different levels of assessment for students with different abilities.