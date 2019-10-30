Only half of the recommendations by the National Audit Office were fully implemented by ministries and government entities, the Auditor General said in a report handed to the Speaker on Wednesday.

In a statement, the NAO said this year’s follow-up assignment indicates that 50% of recommendations analysed by the office were "fully implemented" by the ministries and entities while 43% were "partly implemented". There was no "no developments or little progress" in the remaining 7%.

Auditor General Charles Deguara presented a compilation of 14 follow-up reports carried out on a number of audits undertaken over the past few years to Speaker Anġlu Farrugia on Tuesday.

The report includes audits broken down into three categories: Financial and Compliance, Performance and IT.

This is the third-year running that the Auditor General compiled such a report.