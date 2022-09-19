The Planning Authority was presented with objections from 1,065 residents to a proposed development that would see the construction of a large residential block in Santa Luċija.

If the proposal is approved, a field containing mature olive and citrus trees would be converted into a five-storey mega block containing 75 garages, 36 apartments, five maisonettes and seven penthouses.

Vice-mayor Fredrick Cutajar and minority leader Liam Sciberras jointly presented the objections Monday morning at the PA headquarters.

Vice mayor Fredrick Cutajar and minority leader Liam Sciberras Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Ninety per cent of the submissions came from Santa Luċija residents, representing almost half of the adult population in the locality, Sciberras said in a statement.

“The beauty of Santa Luċija is its authenticity, its beauty and harmony,” he said.

“We do not want Santa Luċija to become overdeveloped like other villages,” the minority leader said.

Residents living in front of the proposed site would be facing the prospect of a big wall, instead of a field of olive trees, should the project be approved, Cutajar said.

"As a council, we have unanimously opposed this project,” the vice-mayor said.

Santa Luċija mayor Charmaine St John said traffic and parking problems would increase if the project went ahead.

The architecture firm responsible for the project is X,Y,Z Architecture & Design. Daniel Micallef, deputy leader of the Labour Party is a partner in the firm.