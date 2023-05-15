Only 56 per cent of young people who regularly engage in sexual intercourse use contraceptives, a study has revealed.

More than four out of every 10 Maltese respondents aged 18 to 25 who took the survey said they generally do not use any form of contraceptive during sexual intercourse, and according to a sex and relationship therapist, the figures are worrying.

“It is alarming to see that a significant amount of young people engage in unprotected sex, especially when the same study also revealed that people in that cohort typically have sex with quite a few different people,” therapist Matthew Bartolo said.

The study revealed that on average, Maltese people have sex with five different people in their life. Men have sex a little more – with six people – and women a little less – with four.

The average for Gozitans is three and for people who are separated or divorced, it is 10. But for students and unemployed people, the average is 20.

“This is a reminder of how crucial it is to educate young people on the use of contraceptives to avoid infections and unwanted pregnancies, especially if they are sexually active in a hook-up culture in which people often engage in one-night stands,” Bartolo said.

Despite being seemingly uncommitted to contraceptives, young people still hold the top spot for the age group that uses contraceptives the most.

Lead researcher Vince Marmarà and his team found that contraception use among the entire population is far lower – less than 30 per cent – but Bartolo said this is not worrying.

“This figure should not be too concerning, since the population includes a significant amount of people who are past their menopause and many others who are actively trying to get pregnant or are in stable relationships and don’t mind risking it, because even though they are not planning to have children, it won’t be a problem if they do,” Bartolo explained.

Marmarà and his team found that the condom is the most common contraceptive, with 88 per cent of respondents saying it is their main choice. Fifteen per cent said they use the morning-after pill. According to the study, very few people in Malta have implants or coils.

The figures emerge from a survey that was conducted by Sagalytics and Sex Clinic Malta and shed light on a broad range of people’s sexual behaviours. The study compares the results to international studies while aiming to reduce the stigma of sexuality.

This is the first time in Malta that such a broad range of figures has been collected about people’s sexual lives, and Marmarà and Bartolo said their aim was to reduce the stigma on sex by showing people there are many others who feel the same emotions they do, even if they do not speak about it. The figures collected by Maltese researchers tally with other European studies.

The study was conducted last summer among a representative sample of 400 participants aged 18 and over, and the results were analysed based on age, gender and district.

Marmarà said researchers had to make 15,000 calls before they could complete a sample that was representative of the population – seven times as many telephone calls as usually needed to complete an election survey.

High earners, Gozitans use contraceptives least

The study also revealed that the highest earners are among those who use contraceptives the least, and so are Gozitans. And people living in Valletta, the Three Cities, Fgura, Marsa, Paola, and Żabbar are among the most ardent users of contraceptives.

The study also found that on average, people in Malta have sex for the first time when they are 19 and Gozitans wait it out till they are 22, but students and unemployed people do it for the first time when they are 16.

This was the third part of a three-part series revealing figures from the study.