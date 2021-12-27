Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic called up three more players on Monday to complete his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

Defenders Badr Benoun and Mohamed Chibi and striker Soufiane Rahimi were added although the trio were all in action at the recent Arab Cup in Qatar.

There was still no place for Hakim Ziyech. He has been at odds with Halilhodzic since last summer after the veteran coach reproached the Chelsea star for his indiscipline.

Even though European clubs are threatening to withhold African players, all but four members of the squad play for clubs in UEFA nations.

