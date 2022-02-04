Bill Fitch, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who guided the Boston Celtics to a 1981 NBA crown, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 89.

Fitch, who died late Wednesday in Texas, spent 25 seasons as an NBA coach with the Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

He compiled a career record of 944-1,106, and was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta