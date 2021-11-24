Sebastien Haller came off the bench to score twice as Ajax battled back to beat Besiktas 2-1 in Turkey on Wednesday and wrap up top spot in their Champions League group.
The Dutch champions maintained their 100-percent record in Group C with a fifth win in as many games.
Haller has now scored a remarkable nine goals in this season’s competition.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us