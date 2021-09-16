Ajax Amsterdam’s Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller marked his Champions League debut with four goals in a 5-1 romp at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Haller, who moved from West Ham for 22.5 million euros in January after netting 14 times in 54 outings for the Londoners, scored in the second, ninth, 53rd and 63rd minutes.

