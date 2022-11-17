Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in July, announced on Thursday he will undergo surgery.

“As expected from the beginning, different options were considered following the chemo. I announce that the fight is not over for me,” the 28-year-old Ivory Coast striker tweeted in French.

“I will have to undergo an operation to finish definitively with this tumour that keeps me away from the pitch.”

