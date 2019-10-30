An originally scripted show featuring Maleficent and the Evil Queen, entitled The Boo Factor, will be performed at Montekristo Estates, l/o Ħal Farruġ, on Friday and Saturday.

The show is in English and suitable for children aged 4+. It is an immersive theatre project where the audience also get to be the judges.

A complimentary adult ticket will be issued for every child ticket. Besides the show, children will also be able to enjoy a free kids meal and drink, face painting, access to bouncy castles, ride-ons and other attractions.

For tickets, visit http://ticketline.com.mt