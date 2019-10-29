In Fabric, a 2018 British horror comedy film directed by Peter Strickland will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, on Thursday at 7.30pm and on Saturday at 8.30pm.

Set against the backdrop of a busy winter sales period at a mysterious Thames Valley department store, the film follows the journey of a cursed but strikingly beautiful blood red dress as it passes from person to person, with devastating consequences.

When Sheila Woolchapel (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) is sold this mercurial item by the store’s insistent salesperson, it seems the lonely divorcee has had a rare piece of good luck and her confidence is instantly boosted by its flattering fit.

Elsewhere, the dress finds its way into the lives of a hapless washing machine repairman and his fiancée Babs (Hayley Squires), who quickly fall prey to the gown’s seductive powers and hypnotic influence.

When the dress starts to exact a heavy toll on its owners, they soon discover to their great cost that it’s almost impossible to get rid of and that the staff who sold it to them may be hiding a dark secret.

The film also stars Leo Bill and Gwendoline Christie.

To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/ en/event/in-fabric.