Frank Salt Real Estate’s events committee members are busy organising a series of entertaining events for their staff members.

They recently held a Halloween-themed night at Chateau Buskett, where the company’s employees danced and sang the night away in the most creative Halloween costumes and make-up.

A costume competition was also held with the winners for best male, best female, best creative costume and best team costume, walking away with prizes.

Zoe Gatt, Nick Bilocca and Vanessa Grech Lupi Simone Magri and Daniele Lignola

Frank Salt Real Estate believes that such events promote team-building and foster new friendships, which help motivate staff to perform better and increase productivity in the fast-paced real estate industry.

Persons interested in a career in real estate, may visit www. franksalt.mt/befrank.