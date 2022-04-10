Halmann Vella has added a new brand to its range and is now the local supplier of Mirage, manufacturers of porcelain stoneware wall and floor coverings for commercial, residential and public spaces.

With a perfect mix of production capacity, experimentation and sustainability, Mirage has made a name for itself worldwide, constructing a 100 per cent Italian identity in which creativity, teamed up with ongoing technological research, defines the value of each product, making it unique and exclusive.

Mirage’s cutting-edge production system combined with a high level of expertise and professionalism and comprehensive range of products allows it to meet all design and commercial requirements.

It offers integrated solutions for flooring and cladding, technical applications, ventilated façades, raised floors, tactile floors and outdoor surfaces. A complete wide-ranging material, it can be mixed and matched with a wide range of formats, colours and surfaces to design any type of commercial and residential space.

Owen Farrugia, chief commercial officer for retail, said: “We are extremely proud with the latest addition to our product range which strengthens our portfolio. At Halmann Vella we are able to provide an even more comprehensive range at our renovated and expanded showroom in Lija.”

EVO_2/E by Mirage is the first 20- and 30mm-thick porcelain stoneware produced and sold as a complete outdoor project. It’s a complete system of floors and special pieces for public and residential outdoor spaces, with high technical and visual performance.

The innovative ceramic concept offers a wide range of sizes, colours, finishes and installation methods and a number of installation solutions suitable for any type of terrain and surface to guarantee maximum laying versatility, including laying on gravel and grass, adhesive installation, E-Base, E-Deck and Rooftop E-Deck.

Mirage porcelain stoneware is a compact and resistant material. The slabs are obtained through a vitrification process, i.e. the complete fusion of sand, quartz, feldspar, kaolin, clay and natural colouring oxides to form a single material. These raw materials are fired at temperatures above 1,200⁰C to create a compact and solid product with exceptional hardness and unparalleled mechanical properties.

The range includes marble-looking materials, cement smooth surface, concrete-resin effects, as well as agate agglomerates looks.

For more information, visit https://www.halmannvella.com/mirage/.