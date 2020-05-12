Halmann Vella Group has announced the appointment of Kevin Rapinett as group chief executive officer. He succeeds Mark Vella, who was previously acting as interim CEO. Vella will remain executive director of Halmann Vella Group.

Prior to joining Halmann Vella Group, Rapinett enjoyed a rewarding career of 33 years in the banking and finance industry. He occupied senior positions at HSBC Bank Malta ranging from head of global markets and investment banking, managing director and stockbroker of HSBC Stockbrokers (Malta) Ltd and head of wholesale credit risk and deputy chief-risk officer. Most recently, his position was that of head of corporate banking.

“I am excited to be joining the Halmann Vella Group,” he said. “Although I’ve had a successful career within the banking industry, I am looking forward to this change. Halmann Vella Group has a strong reputation that is built on experience and a strong heritage. Albeit its success, the group never stops working on improving its service and performance. The brand is distinctive, prominent and customer-centric – all aspects I hold close to my heart’.

The board of directors thanked Vella for his work as interim CEO and wishes Rapinett every success in his new role.