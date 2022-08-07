The Halmann Vella Group has expanded its premises to include a new wing – HMV Supplies – to showcase its expanded product offering.

“Our target is to be a one-stop-shop in our industry”, said Halmann Vella’s chief commercial officer Owen Farrugia, who underscored that the drive towards such an extension was to better serve the market and customers’ needs.

“We extended our existing shop to improve the service by offering a wide variety of products to our clients, who include those working in the residential market, as well as installers, contractors and those seeking to complete DIY projects.”

This step was driven by a specific need to address changes in the market, Farrugia explained, saying that “through the expansion and redesign of our shop we are better meeting customer needs and market trends”.

HMV Supplies has an expansive range of products, including premium stone care products, adhesives, raw materials, pebbles, profiles, gutters, drains, chemicals, grouting, health and safety equipment, tools, ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, bathroom accessories, faucets, natural stone and sills precuts.

Kevin Rapinett, the group’s CEO, said: “Following the extension of our Mosta showroom and completion of a new logistics centre in Ħal Far, the relaunch of our retail outlet is another milestone in the growth journey of the Halmann Vella Group.

“Despite industry challenges over the past months, we continue to be engaged in a number of flagship projects, surfacing the most beautiful spaces on the island with pride and passion.”

The outlet is open from 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and up to 1pm on Saturday.