A Mellieħa local councillor has launched a parliamentary petition calling on authorities to halt plans that could see derelict buildings in Mellieħa's Miżieb woodland turned into villas with pools.

Over 115 people have signed the petition, which calls on the authorities "to take immediate action against this proposal and any similar future proposals which threaten our precious natural spaces".

It comes as a development permit to construct six villas in an Outside the Development Zone was slated for approval by the Planning Authority's case officer earlier this month.

If PA/04255/23 is approved, the dwellings, complete with pools, would be constructed after disused buildings that had permits for an agricultural shed, apartments and a restaurant are demolished.

The proposed development site also includes agricultural land and is alongside an area of ecological Importance.

CF Developers Ltd has applied for the development. Gozitan construction businessman Joseph Portelli is a shareholder in the company.

In their report, the case officer argues that PA policies allow for the rehabilitation and change of use of existing ODZ structures.

"The proposed redevelopment is deemed acceptable from a planning point of view since the redevelopment of an existing disturbed site is in line with the general principles of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance 2014," the case officer argues.

The petition - started by Mellieħa local councillor Gabriel Micallef - says that current planning policies allow for loopholes leading to such permits.

"This is unacceptable. It is time for urgent government intervention to swiftly update these policies, closing such loopholes and ensuring that old property on ODZ land is reinstated as such."

The petition says that the "invaluable" and "sensitive" Miżieb woodlands "are not just a natural treasure - they are an integral part of our community's identity".

"The Miżieb woodlands are home to diverse flora and fauna, making them an ecological hotspot worth preserving. Furthermore, they serve as a green lung for Mellieħa, contributing significantly to air quality and overall environmental health."

Instead of allowing new development, old property on ODZ land should make way for nature, the petition adds.

It also calls for strict measures to prevent unnecessary development in ODZ.

"We need clear guidelines that prioritize sustainable development over short-term economic gains," it says.