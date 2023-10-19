The Belgium-Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier that was halted following the fatal shooting of two Swedish fans will not be replayed and the points will be shared, UEFA announced Thursday.

As per the wishes of the two countries’ FAs, the 1-1 result at half-time, when the match was stopped, has been “confirmed as final” and “each team is awarded one point with the Group F standings to be updated”, said UEFA.

On Monday, two Swedish supporters were killed near Brussels city centre in a suspected Islamist gun attack.

The encounter went ahead as scheduled that evening before being abandoned at the request of the two teams at half-time with the score 1-1.

The travelling Sweden fans were kept in the King Baudouin Stadium before being escorted by the police to their hotels at 2 am local time.

