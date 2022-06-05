Darvin Ham was formally confirmed as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the team announced in a statement.

Ham, an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, joins the franchise on a multiyear deal, the team said.

The 48-year-old Ham was a key assistant to Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer during Milwaukee’s NBA championship-winning 2021 campaign.

He replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired in April after the Lakers’ disastrous season that saw the 2020 champions fail to reach the playoffs.

