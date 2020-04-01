The Hockey Association Malta (HAM) have reached an agreement with Dutch club HC Schiedam to engage in an 18-month twinning programme.

The initiative forms part of a project initiative by the European Hockey Federation (EHF) together with the Netherlands Hockey Federation (KNHB).

“HAM is proud to have been selected by the EHF and KNHB for this project,” the Maltese governing body said in a statement.

“This demonstrates the confidence in the efforts and strategic direction taken by HAM.

“This is a major initiative for Malta hockey and a first such project in its history. It is in line with the strategy to take hockey in Malta to a higher level.”

HC Schiedam is a club based outside Rotterdam with a history dating back to 1936. It has several teams in its ranks, both in the men’s and women’s divisions, covering all age groups and categories from juniors to senior levels.

The club caters for four-year-olds to veterans as well as persons with disability and have more than 1,350 members.

Robust structure

The statement said that HC Schiedam boast of a hockey complex that includes six pitches, four of which are water-based.

The Dutch team has a robust organisational and coaching structure and focuses on both the sport and competitive aspects of hockey as well as the social side.

“The scope of this twinning arrangement is for Malta hockey to benefit from the experience of HC Schiedam and from the reputation and tradition of Dutch hockey,” the HAM said.

“A specific programme is being worked out and will take the form of a number of exchange visits. There will be a prime focus on coaching strategy and development as well as male and female youth recruitment and development.

“HAM is confident that the exposure to high quality organisation, management, events and volunteer programmes of HC Schiedam will be beneficial.”

The HAM said that the project will be headed by David Agius along with Bernice Calleja and Ramon Chircop as co-ordinators.

“This initiative will be of benefit to all clubs and various other HAM teams as well as to the overall development of hockey in Malta,” the HAM added.

“Hockey Association Malta would like to thank the EHF and KNHB for supporting Malta hockey and looks forward to developing strong relations with HC Schiedam at all levels.”