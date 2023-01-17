The Hockey Association of Malta organised an Under-12 Hockey Festival at their premises in Corradino. Over 50 players, who took part in this festival, continued to enhance their abilities in this sport.

Four clubs participated in this tournament GREE Sliema Hotsticks, Qormi Daikin, White Hart, and Marsascala Heat.

In a brief speech, Gordon Mifsud, HAM president reiterated the fact that this festival is bringing together the future of hockey in Malta. He praised the clubs for their dedication and effort and claimed that hockey’s future is bright.