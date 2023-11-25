The armed wing of Hamas said Saturday it was delaying the handover of a second group of hostages due to be released under a truce deal until Israel "adheres to the terms of the agreement".

The entry of humanitarian aid to the north of the Gaza Strip and the selection criteria for the liberation of prisoners were the issues in question, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

The group of hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7 was due to be handed over on the second day of a four-day truce agreement between Israel and the Islamist movement, with Palestinian prisoners being released in exchange at a ration of three to one.

A Hamas source had told AFP that the handover of 14 hostages to the Red Cross had begun, then said the transfer process had been halted.

An Israeli official said the hostages had not yet been handed over to the Red Cross.

"Israel has not violated the agreement," an Israeli source told AFP.