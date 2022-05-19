Hamburg have one foot back in the Bundesliga after earning a 1-0 win at Hertha Berlin in Thursday’s relegation/promotion play-off, first leg thanks to a speculative strike by midfielder Ludovit Reis.

Reis’ winner at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium gives Hamburg, who were relegated from the top flight in 2018, the edge ahead of Monday’s home second leg.

“It doesn’t matter who scores or how the ball goes in,” Reis told Sky.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.