Lewis Hamilton will be allowed to keep wearing his nose stud at the Singapore Grand Prix for medical reasons, but his team were fined 25,000 euros ($24,500) on Sunday for failing to notify stewards.

Mercedes were slapped with the penalty by Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, for submitting a self-scrutineering form that said the British driver had removed all jewellery and piercings in line with regulations.

“In recent events Hamilton had removed the piercing prior to the competition. The team assumed, without enquiring of Hamilton, that he had followed or would follow the same procedure for this event,” said the FIA stewards in their ruling.

“The stewards accept that the error in the declaration in this case was not intentional or deliberate. Given these circumstances, we fine the team 25,000 euros.”

