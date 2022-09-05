Lewis Hamilton apologised to his Mercedes team for his angry reaction on Sunday after a late safety car intervention upset his bid to win the Dutch Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was leading the race ahead of team-mate George Russell before the late drama when Valtteri Bottas parked his Alfa Romeo on the track and retired.

Mercedes left Hamilton out on a set of cold, worn medium-compound tyres as Russell and Max Verstappen pitted for soft tyres for a late dash to the flag.

In an expletive-laden radio outburst, Hamilton said he could not believe what had happened, but he later revised that view and withdrew his earlier comments.

“I think we had a car to win,” he said. “Given the circumstances, we were challenged with lots of things — the safety car, a virtual safety car — but the strategy and car have been so good today.

