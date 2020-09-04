Championship leader Lewis Hamilton topped the times ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes continued their emphatic domination in Friday afternoon’s second practice for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The six-time champion responded to the Finn’s quickest lap in opening practice in the morning by clocking a best lap in one minute and 20.192 to outpace him by 0.262 seconds.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta