Seven-time Formula One world champions Lewis Hamilton praised Vinicius Junior on Thursday for the Real Madrid striker’s reaction to the racial abuse he has suffered in Spain.

Hamilton said the Brazilian international’s declarations about racism in Spanish football had been “brave”, describing the abuse as “devastating” and a reminder of his own earlier experiences.

Vinicius, 22, who has faced abuse since he joined Real in 2018, was targeted with racist chants and gestures during Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat at Valencia last weekend.

Vinicius said La Liga “belongs to racists” and criticised the league for a lack of action after being racially abused several times over the past two seasons.

“It’s devastating to think that in 2023 we’re still seeing these things and hearing these things,” said Hamilton ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

