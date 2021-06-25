World champion Lewis Hamilton fears it is “premature” to allow a capacity 140,000 crowd to attend the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Following talks between the British government and Silverstone chiefs, the race in July will be watched by the biggest sporting crowd in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The British Grand Prix takes place on July 18 and Silverstone bosses will be allowed to sell out for the entire weekend of qualifying and the race itself.

However, Hamilton said he “was kind of split” over the issue.

