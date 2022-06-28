Lewis Hamilton said the “time has come for action” after being the subject of a racially offensive term used by three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet.

Formula One and motorsport’s governing body the FIA condemned the 69-year-old Brazilian, who made the comments during a podcast.

“It’s more than language,” Hamilton tweeted. “These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport.

“I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”

In a separate tweet, Hamilton posted in Portuguese: “Let’s focus on changing the mindset.”

Piquet, who won the world title in 1981, 1983 and 1987, was discussing an accident between Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the first lap of last year’s British Grand Prix when he used the term.

