World champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 100th pole on Saturday after setting the fastest time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver’s latest milestone puts him 32 clear of Michael Schumacher in the all-time pole chart and leaves him in prime position to secure a record-extending 98th win in Sunday’s race.

“I’ll always remember that one,” he beamed.

Alongside the 36-year-old Briton on the front row in Barcelona will be his Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen.

Hamilton reached his century 14 years after securing his maiden pole in the Canadian Grand Prix in 2007, which he went on to win to take the first step on the road to becoming Formula One’s most successful driver.

