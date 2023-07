Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position since 2021 after edging Max Verstappen in qualifying on Saturday for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes seven-time world champion ended a long barren spell to claim the front of the grid for a record ninth time at the Hungaroring.

“To finally get this pole it feels like the first time,” an emotional Hamilton said after his 104th career pole but his first since Saudi Arabia two seasons ago.

Read the full story here...