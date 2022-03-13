Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes “still have a lot of work to do” ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as testing ended at the Sakhir circuit with world champion Max Verstappen on top.

“I am sure everyone can figure that out, we are not the quickest at the moment.

“I think Ferrari look to be the quickest and perhaps Red Bull and then maybe us or McLaren,” the seven-time world champion said on Saturday.

Verstappen, who denied Hamilton the world title on the last lap of the last race in December, posted a 1min 31.720sec to finish the final testing day of three atop the timesheets.

