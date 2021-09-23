Lewis Hamilton on Thursday dismissed rivals’ suggestions that he exaggerated his injuries after the Italian Grand Prix and said he used acupuncture and yoga to recover for this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix.

Hamilton also suggested that Max Verstappen could be feeling the pressure of chasing a first title.

Hamilton, a seven-time champion, escaped from his damaged Mercedes at Monza 11 days ago after Verstappen’s Red Bull landed on his cockpit.

