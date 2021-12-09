Motor racing history beckons and threatens for Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s floodlit season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The defending seven-time champion could be dethroned by a pugnacious young pretender, who may be his nemesis, or set for a magnificent record with an eighth title when he competes with Max Verstappen at a much-modified Yas Marina Circuit.

After 21 closely-fought races from Bahrain to Jeddah, via classic vigorous contests at Monaco, Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, the duelling duo will arrive at their final inter-generational showdown level on points.

