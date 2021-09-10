Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the opening practice round at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday, as the Briton again attempts to claim a century of Formula One wins.

Briton Hamilton finished with the top time at Monza of 1:20.926, 0.452sec ahead of Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who will move to Alfa Romeo next season, was 0.525sec back in third place.

