Lewis Hamilton returns to Silverstone this weekend knowing he faces another “serious challenge” with even softer tyres and hotter conditions for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix than those he overcame on his way to a dramatic triumph in last Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Just days after his victory on three working wheels, and one that was damaged and punctured, the championship leader and six-time world champion is braced for a similarly testing weekend with high temperatures forecast and tyre suppliers Pirelli switching to a less durable compound.

