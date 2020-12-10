World champion Lewis Hamilton was Thursday given the green light to return to racing at this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix after recovering from coronavirus.

Hamilton, 35, missed last Sunday’s Sakhir GP but the FIA and Mercedes both confirmed that he had passed a number of negative Covid-19 tests after completing a 10-day quarantine period in Bahrain.

George Russell, who replaced Hamilton last week and came agonisingly close to a shock victory, will return to his Williams team.

