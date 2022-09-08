Lewis Hamilton was full of optimism on Friday that he can still win a race this season to uphold a record of at least one grand prix success every year since his debut in 2007.

Mercedes have endured a roller-coaster campaign with their capricious 2022 car, but the seven-time world champion has come close to getting a win on the board, most recently at Zandvoort last weekend.

“I do believe that I have the chance this year, we’ve still got seven races to go, and that’s still a really big goal for us as a team to get back to the front and be fighting for the lead,” he said at Monza ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Briton’s pursuit of the chequered flag in Italy has been hampered by a grid penalty for an engine change, his fourth power unit of the year.

