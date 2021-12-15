Lewis Hamilton may have missed out on a record-breaking eighth Formula One title in controversial fashion, but his glittering career was recognised on Wednesday as he was knighted by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

The 36-year-old was recognised in the New Year Honours list for services to motor sport following a year in which he eclipsed Michael Schumacher’s all-time tally for Grand Prix wins and emulated the German by winning a seventh world title.

But on Sunday, championship rival Max Verstappen claimed his first Formula One world title after a season-long battle with Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

