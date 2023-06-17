An upbeat Lewis Hamilton demonstrated his undimmed vim and speed on Friday when he led George Russell in a Mercedes one-two in a truncated and interrupted day’s practice at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion topped the times in a best lap of one minute and 13.718 seconds to beat his team-mate by 0.027 seconds, the duo making the most of the best track conditions before heavy rain curtailed the action at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“That was probably the bumpiest circuit we’ve been on for a long time,” Hamilton said. “And it was such a strange day. We missed the first session because of an issue with the circuit’s CCTV or something and I felt bad for the fans.

“The city here is really pumping and there were so many people out there, but I am glad we did finally get out and it was good to have an hour and a half even if we did not use all that time optimally.

