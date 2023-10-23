Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from Sunday’s US Grand Prix after their cars failed post-race inspections.

Former world champion Hamilton had finished second behind Max Verstappen in Austin while Leclerc came in sixth.

Both drivers saw those results scratched, however, after a technical team found excessive wear of their cars floor planks.

The disqualification came following a hearing that took place approximately four hours after Verstappen, who has already clinched the driver’s championship, powered to victory in Sunday’s race.

A statement by motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, said both teams had acknowledged the findings of the inspection report, stating that the irregularities were likely caused by the bumpy track and the tight turnaround for Sunday’s race after Saturday’s sprint.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com