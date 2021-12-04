Lewis Hamilton snatched pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday, boosting his hopes of staying on course for a record eighth Formula One world title.

Championship leader Max Verstappen was third fastest in the Red Bull after hitting a wall on his final flying lap on the tight Jeddah street circuit just as he appeared poised to unseat his rival.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was second and will share the front row on Sunday.

“What a tough track this is. It’s amazing what they’ve built, the speed and the pace around here is phenomenal,” said Hamilton.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta