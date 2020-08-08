Lewis Hamilton set the pace as he and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas traded fastest laps as the 'black arrows' dominated Saturday’s final practice at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Championship leader Hamilton, who has a 30 points lead ahead of Bottas after four rounds of this year’s COVID-19 delayed championship, clocked a best lap in one minute and 26.621 seconds.

