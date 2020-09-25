Lewis Hamilton played down the prospect of drawing level with Michael Schumacher’s record 91 Grand Prix wins this weekend, saying Thursday there were other more important matters in the world.

Speaking during a video news conference ahead of Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix, where he is favourite to secure his seventh win of the season and equal Schumacher’s career total, the six-time champion also warned that winning was not likely to be a straightforward task.

