Lewis Hamilton Thursday applauded the hefty fine imposed on three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet for racist remarks about the British driver, saying people “full of hate” should not be tolerated.

Piquet was fined US$945,000 last weekend for calling Hamilton “neguinho” (“little black”) in a 2021 interview.

In handing down its judgement, a court in Brasilia ruled that the “intolerable” remarks constituted a “serious offence to the fundamental values of society”.

